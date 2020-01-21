Where to Eat and Drink This Week

Triangle Restaurant Week

Through Jan. 26.

Various restaurants; see trirestaurantweek.com for details.

Now in its 13th year, Triangle Restaurant Week is an opportunity for restaurants to experiment with menus and for diners to experience some of the area’s best cuisine for a fraction of the usual price. Three-course lunches start at $15, and multicourse dinners range from $20–$35. More than 100 restaurants are participating this year; new restaurants offering TRW menus include Lantern, Stir, Kō•än, and The Durham.

Winter Food Truck Rodeo

Sun., Jan. 26, Noon–4 p.m.

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham, durhamcentralpark.org

Five times a year, dozens of the Triangle’s most popular food trucks converge on Durham Central Park. This winter’s vendors include Yaggsiitenn, Off the Hog, Sadies Raleigh, and Arepashouse NC.

Modern Chinese Cuisine: Wine Tasting

Tues., Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., $85

G.58, 10958 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

919-466-8858 | g58cuisine.com

On January 28, G.58 Cuisine—Morrisville’s stylish outpost for contemporary takes on traditional Chinese dishes—will pair four Spanish and American wines with tastings from the menu that include the scallop roll, Atlantic salmon, pork belly, and steak with foie gras.

Crook’s Corner Supper Club

Wed., Jan. 29, 6 p.m., $65

Crook’s Corner, 610 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-929-7643 | crookscorner.com

Crook’s Corner’s monthly supper club launched last summer, and its casual, family-style approach to communal dining has kept it going strong. At this rendition, chef Justin Burdett will serve a four-course meal (including clams, seared duck breast with cherries, Roasted Roots, and Chocolate Layer Cake) alongside four Haw River River Farmhouse ales.

