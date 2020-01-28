Where to Eat and Drink This Week

Triangle Wine Experience

Wed., Jan. 29–Sun., Feb. 1, various prices

This snazzy charity event draws huge crowds every year and is the primary source of funding for Raleigh’s Frankie Lemmon School & Development Center. Events include a women’s-only dinner cooked by Ashley Christensen, wine dinners, and the final black-tie gala and auction, which will feature 70 wineries and 15 top local chefs.

Various venues, Raleigh

919-821-7436 | trianglewineexperience.org

Good Food Awards North Carolina Showcase

Sat., Feb. 1, 2–5 p.m., free

Support farmers and makers at this afternoon event showcasing the North Carolina winners and finalists of the annual Good Food Awards. Sip a beer and shop from a long queue of craft vendors, including Big Spoon Roasters, Haw River Mushrooms, and Two Chicks Farm.

Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham

919-682-2337 | fullsteam.ag

Waste Free Kitchen Workshop

Sun., Feb. 2, 3 p.m., $40

If one of your New Year’s goals was to have a more sustainable kitchen, this workshop is an actionable first step. Michelle Aronson of the Farmbelly Cooking School will instruct on ways to reduce disposable packaging, proper food storage, whole-vegetable cooking, and DIY quick pickles. A ticket comes with an informational packet, a jar of pickles, and a drink from the pub.

The Eddy, 1715 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw

336-525-2010 | theeddypub.com

