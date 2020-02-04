Where to Eat and Drink This Week

Fri., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., $119

Soulful Chefs: What Feeds Us

This is a super-secret event, so if you sign up, organizers will send the address of its farmhouse location. If that detail isn’t enticing enough, maybe the list of local chefs will help: Phoebe Lawless, Ryan McGuire, Sophia Woo, Matthew Krenz, and Kim Hunter all have a hand in preparing the meal. There’s no official website for this intimate pop-up, but you can find out more by searching the event name on Eventbrite and Facebook.

Location TBA, Durham

Sat., Feb. 8, 10 a.m.–noon

Boulted Bread Pop-Up

Sometimes the expanse between Raleigh and Durham feels infinite; luckily, the occasional pop-up bridges the distance. This week, The Durham Hotel’s Sweet + Salt series brings a selection of Boulted Bread’s seasonal croissants and pastries to the Bull City. Next up: carbohydrate offerings from Bonjour Y’all in Davidson.

The Durham Hotel, Durham

315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

919-768-8830 | thedurham.com

Fri., Feb. 7–Sun., Feb. 9

Gizmo Brew Works Grand Opening

The Raleigh-based Gizmo opens its Chapel Hill brewery this weekend with a slate of true North Carolina programming: beer, live music, and basketball. Pop by the new dog-friendly Franklin Street spot to watch the Duke-UNC game on Saturday and try one of the 50 beers on tap—or take home a 32-ounce crowler.

Gizmo Brew Works

157 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-636-4410 | gizmobrewworks.com