Where to Eat and Drink This Week: Valentine’s Day Edition

Wed., Feb. 12, 6 p.m., $100

Valentine’s Day Couples Cooking Class

This “intimate cooking experience” with the owners of the acclaimed Zweli’s will give you some know-how when it comes to recreating Zimbabwean cuisine in your own kitchen. Bonus: Owners Zweli and Leonardo Williams were some of the first folks in the community to organize donations for the McDougald Terrace families, so if you want to put your money where your mouth is, this is a great way to do that.

Zweli’s

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., #26, Durham

984-219-7555 | zwelis.com

Thurs., Feb. 13, 7 p.m., $35

Valentine’s Cocktail Class

If you’re looking to try three fancy cocktails and to take home the skills that it takes to create them, this Anchor Bar class is for you. The price includes two glasses of champagne, your three cocktails, and samplings from a charcuterie board. With that much V-day alcohol, may we suggest an Uber, as well?

The Anchor Bar

207 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

919-977-3714 | anchorraleigh.com

Thurs., Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., $35

Almost Valentine’s Day Tasting

Pre-game any actual Valentine’s Day celebrations (or just a regular Friday night) with an elegant Brunello tasting of three wines of “unique grape varieties” that include a sparkling, white, and red.

Bar Brunello

117 E. Main St., Durham

919-294-4825 | barbrunello.com

Fri., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $50

A Night With Moet & Chandon

This steamily named event at Unscripted comes with a four-course champagne tasting paired with snacks like savory chicken marsala, grilled shrimp with a citrus jus, and a fresh strawberry parfait. Live music by Alexandra Valladares and the Berlin Brothers gets you in the mood.

Unscripted Durham

202 N. Corcoran St., Durham

984-329-9500 | unscriptedhotels.com

Sat., Feb. 15, 2 p.m.–6 p.m., $40

Big Frosty Beer Festival

This annual afternoon of beer-samplings in a climate-controlled event tent includes offerings from a slew of national and local breweries, including Trophy Brewing, Crank Arm Brewing, Southern Pines, and Wicked Weed, alongside live music.

Raleigh Beer Garden

614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-324-3415 | theraleighbeergarden.com

