'Best of the Triangle' Voting Begins

Congratulations to over 1,000 local businesses and people who have been nominated by the community as the "Best of the Triangle!" The final round of voting begins today through May 8. The top four vote-getters (plus ties) made it to the final multiple choice ballot. Take 10 minutes to support your favorite dives, healthcare providers, and museums from across the Triangle by clicking the banner below.

Winners will be announced in the June 15 print edition of INDY Week. The top vote-getters will receive an INDY branded "Best of" poster to proudly display, while all finalists will receive a window decal for rising to the top. *

For Businesses:

The finalist ballot receives over 500,000 votes from readers, and June 15’s "Best of the Triangle" issue is the most-read issue of the year. Reach out now to reserve your spot and thank your supporters in this memorable edition.

For promotional opportunities on the ballot, please take a moment to watch this video, and click here to download our rate card. For information on all print and digital advertising opportunities, please email sales@indyweek.com.

Click here to download additional resources to reach your customers and patrons, both in-person and online. You can download posters and images for your newsletters, social media platforms, and front doors. Share far and wide using the hashtags #bestofthetriangle #bestof2022 and #indyweek. Got questions? Please email sales@indyweek.com.

Lastly, consider joining the INDY Week Press Club. Support like yours allows us to continue to provide you with free local news coverage in both print and digital formats, as well as special issues like the “Best of the Triangle.”

*Note: Businesses that made it onto the finalist ballot will likely receive phishing attempts via whatever public-facing communication channel you use. Any offer to sell you a plaque, poster, sign or any other "Best of the Triangle"-related product should be handled as a scam. INDY Week provides window decals to all finalists, and winners receive a poster to proudly display. If you are a previous finalist or winner and have not received these for previous years, please contact sales@indyweek.com.