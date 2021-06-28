INDY Week Won a Bunch of Green Eyeshade Awards

The Green Eyeshades have recognized the very best journalism in the southeastern United States since the 1950s. Run by Southerners from the Society of Professional Journalists, journalists in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia can enter their work.

We're pleased to announce first, second, and third place wins in several categories for our non-daily print reporting.

Here's what we won:

General News Reporting/Non-Dailies

First Place: Leigh Tauss & Staff, The Fall of the Confederate Monuments on Capitol Grounds; Black Lives Matter Protests Series

Investigative Reporting/Non-Dailies

First Place: Sarah Edwards, How Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana Harbored a Culture of Abuse Behind a Progressive Facade

Feature Writing/Non-Dailies

Third Place: Thomasi McDonald and Sarah Edwards, Lamont Lilly is a Frontline Foot Soldier in the Fight Against Inequality; Rissi Palmer’s New Apple Music Radio Show Redefines What It Means to Be a Country Girl

Technology Reporting/Non-Dailies

Second Place: Leigh Tauss, When the Pandemic Struck, David Morken’s Tech Company Was in the Right Place at the Right Time

Thank you for reading and supporting our work!

