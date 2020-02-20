2020 Best of the Triangle Toolkit for Nominees

Here are several assets you can use to promote yourself or your business and encourage friends, family, clients and/or customers to vote for you. If you'd like, use the white box to write in which categories you want to be nominated in.

Would you like to promote your business in INDY Week or on indyweek.com? Contact John Hurld jhurld@indyweek.com (Durham / Orange / Chatham) or MaryAnn Kearns mkearns@indyweek.com (Wake) for information.

Each image can be clicked on and saved to your files or you can download the pdf version.

8 1/2 x 11 poster (click here to download pdf or right-click on image and save to your files)

× Expand 2020 BOTT 8.5x11 poster wlogo

11 x 17 poster (click here to download pdf or right-click on image and save to your files)

× Expand 2020 BOTT 11X17 poster wlogo

Digital Star for promotion (right-click on image and save to your files)

Link to https://indyweek.com/indy-weeks-best-of-the-triangle/2020-best-of-the-triangle-nomination-ballot/#//

2020 BOTT Digital Vote Now Star

Handouts for countertops or bill holders (click here to download pdf or right-click on image and save to your files )

× Expand 2020 BOTT Handouts

Tri-fold Table Stands (click here to download pdf or right-click on image and save to your files)

[Fold on lines and tape or staple together]

× Expand 2020 BOTT Tri Fold Table Stands

8 1/2 x 11 poster (click here to download pdf or right-click on image and save to your files)

× Expand 2020 BOTT 8.5x11 poster wnologo

11 x 17 poster (click here to download pdf or right-click on image and save to your files)