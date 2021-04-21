Her Take: Hip-Hop's Unsung Creatives

Photo by 8-Bit Photography Ruben Rodriguez

Hip-hop encompasses layered creative spaces. From the most visible—the artists and DJs—to the stylists, videographers, and photographers, the cultural and musical genre is full of creatives. Surprisingly, though, is that among these layers, graphic designers in hip-hop often receive scant acknowledgement. They are the primary visionaries behind merchandise, promotional and tour design, and album artwork.

Here in the Triangle, graphic designers Ruben Rodriguez and Joseph “Headgraphix” Headen are the two most sought-out graphic designers, with visibility and creative work that expands outside of North Carolina. Over email, the INDY caught up with Rodriguez and Headen to learn more about their journey and participation/engagement with hip-hop culture via graphic design. This week’s column features Ruben Rodriguez.

INDY Week: When did you get started in graphic design? What sparked your interests?

RODRIGUEZ: I got started in graphic design around my junior year in high school. As a kid, I was always intrigued by art and creating things. I used to create my own sneaker magazine covers by drawing them. What made me turn my attention to graphic design was my older brother, who at the time was in college for that profession. He showed me a direction I could pursue with my passions for drawing and just creating ideas.

Do you have formal training or were you self-taught?

I have formal training. I graduated from The Art Institute of Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. The one thing I’m always consistently telling anybody that asks for advice is: Never stop being a student. I’m constantly learning tutorials on new techniques. I try to learn new things yearly because, in this profession, it changes every year so I’ve learned to adapt along with it.

What software(s) do you use the most?

I mostly use Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. After those, I would say I use Adobe After Effects and Adobe InDesign.

Was it always a goal of yours to make an income off of graphic design? How has the journey been?

When I initially graduated from college, I was dead set on finding a job with a design firm and building myself up that way. For years, I applied to plenty of jobs and it just never happened that way.

Design by Ruben Rodriguez

After having a regular job and doing freelance at the same time, I realized it was time for me to try and make a living from this talent on my own merits. I’ve learned that I can be as successful as I want to be depending on how hard I work. As an entrepreneur, there is never a clock-out situation.

How did you begin designing album artwork and logos for hip-hop artists?

I’ve always loved hip-hop. When I was in my teen years I actually wanted to rap, so the love started there. It was an easy transition to designing for hip-hop artists. Once I started creating for artists, I just kept building through word of mouth.

Doing that led me to work with some amazing people, whether local or global. I knew early on in my career that I would be able to create within so many different areas of design. I also knew that no matter what, designing within hip-hop would be a part of my path because hip-hop was a part of me.

Do you have a favorite design you have made for a hip-hop client?

I wouldn’t necessarily say I have a favorite but if I had to choose one I would say one of the first designs I created for J. Cole back in 2013. I was asked to create some tour merch for his 2013 Born Sinner Tour. When he came to Charlotte I was invited to the show and he performed onstage wearing one of my shirts. It was one of those “I’m finally doing it” types of moments. That let me know I was on the right path.

Who are some of the North Carolina artists you have worked with?

I’ve worked with the majority of the well-known artists from NC such as J. Cole, Mez, G. Yamazawa, to the next wave of NC artists like Young Bull, Nance, Madrique, just to name a few....Some notable mainstream artists I’ve worked with include J. Cole, Saba, CyHi The Prynce, Mick Jenkins, Trevor Jackson, etc.

Is there a graphic designer/photographer in the music industry you admire?

One of the biggest design inspirations for me is the former creative director for Kanye West, Joe R. Perez. He’s inspired me with a lot of things I’ve done over the years, and it’s cool to have a creative relationship with him as well. One of the photographers I admire in the music industry who also resides in N.C. is Chris Charles.

What, if anything, do you wish for your designs to communicate?

If anything at all, I want my designs to communicate the love of the design. When I create, I try to create from an honest area.

