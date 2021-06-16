Her Take: Triangle Hip-Hop Videographer Patrick Lincoln Has an Eye for Perfection

Patrick Lincoln | Photo courtesy of the subject

If you live in the Triangle area and are immersed in the hip-hop community, you’ve probably heard of Torch House Media, a “full-service production house that creates content at the cornerstone of culture.”

The company is founded by Patrick Lincoln, a videographer based in Raleigh known for his level of professionalism and eye for perfection who has worked with high-profile clients like HBO, PBS Roc Nation/JAMLA artist Rapsody, and a host of other Carolina artists.

Recently, the INDY spoke with Lincoln to learn more about his career trajectory and goals with film production.

INDY Week: What inspired you to get into videography? Was the goal always to shoot music videos?

Patrick Lincoln: This may sound very cliche, but movies have always been a huge part of my life. It was always a way of bonding with my father, who introduced me to the classics at a very early age. Then in high school I took a Visual Arts class that really dissected the symbolism in certain films and gave me a glimpse of the behind -the-scenes process.

Music videos were definitely the goal when I was first starting out. I used to sit in my room and research local artists for hours and send them all messages hoping someone would give me a chance without any body of work to show besides some old GoPro edits.

Did you receive formal training?

My aunt recommended a program called Film Connection, which was very new at the time. It was a two-year program that allowed you to be a student remotely. They would also reach out to production companies in your area to place you in an internship. I was at Uptone Pictures for two years before deciding to give freelancing a shot. Uptone gave me a foundation of skills, but I learned most of what I know now by throwing myself into the fire and failing many times. YouTube was also, and still is, a huge source to learn filmmaking.

You do a really good job branding on social media. Where did that skillset come from?

I honestly have always thought I didn’t do enough on social media, so I appreciate you saying that. It’s very reassuring. My only goal for my account was to be myself and come across as approachable. I had a friend early on tell me that the way I presented myself on social media was going to prevent any corporate clients from reaching out and I was fine with that.

When did you begin shooting music videos for local artists in the Triangle, and who are some of the local artists you have worked with?

I started offering free concert recap videos for local artists to get my foot in the door. They would just be one-minute highlights, but it was the perfect opportunity to develop a certain style and gain exposure in the community. At one of these shows I met ZenSoFly and we hit it off. She was gracious enough to allow me to film and edit her video for “Getting Started.” That was my first music video and things kind of took off from there.

I’ve been lucky to work with so many talented artists in NC whether it was for a recap or music video. People like Young Bull, Pat Junior, NANCE, G Yamazawa, Reuben Vincent, Kooley High, Boulevards, Laura Reed, Jooselord, Lord Fess, Wreck-N-Crew, and so many others. Super grateful for all of them trusting me over the years. Many of them I’m still working with and consider friends.

I noticed that you recently began working with Jamla/Rapsody—what was that experience like, especially in the midst of racial injustice and police brutality? Did you have creative input, and are you aware of the criticism the video received on social media?

[Rapsody’s] creative energy is off the charts and extremely contagious to be around. This started a marathon of working together, which then led to her asking me to direct the video for her new track “12 Problems.” Rapsody came into the office shortly after and presented all her ideas for the concept.

She knew exactly what she wanted and it was our job to execute. This was my largest project to date and I was definitely nervous, but also confident that someone of Rapsody’s caliber was trusting me with her vision. I doubt I noticed all of the criticism online, but we completely understood that there would be passionate opinions about the subject matter from both sides. I know there were some heated exchanges in the YouTube comments, but starting those conversations was kind of the point.

Who are some videographers/filmmakers that you admire?

I’m always inspired by directors who are also incredible editors. The ones who stand out to me are Omar Jones and Lonewolf. They both have super unique styles and are just killing it right now. Around here I really look up to what Summit Collective produces; everything they work on is impressive. I’ve been lucky enough to work with a couple of their members on recent projects. I also got to give shout-outs to Andrew Kennedy, Ryan Pham, and Brandon McCarrell.

Where do you see yourself and your company in five years?

Although I love working on music videos, it would be nice to dedicate more time towards other avenues of filmmaking—documentaries, short films, features, commercials, television. All of it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

