Celebrate Sixteen Years of Girls Rock at the Rock Roulette Showcase

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girls Rock NC Participants at the 2019 Rock Roulette

For the fifth year in a row, Triangle rock-and-roll nonprofit Girls Rock North Carolina celebrates its birthday with a Rock Roulette showcase. The event, which will take place at Motorco on Saturday, March 7, is an opportunity for local musicians—veteran music-makers, absolute beginners, the Sylvan Esso-adjacent, and everyone in between—to experiment and perform with a one-off band in front of a live audience.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships for GRNC participants—the organization serves more than 350 girls, trans youth, and gender-nonconforming youth—with the goal of raising $25,000 this year. This is the organization's sixteenth year; since the summer of 2004, it has held more than 100 programs for youth.

The Roulette has grown in popularity since the first showcase, and this year's program has expanded from ten participating bands to twelve.

Following the kick-off band-sorting event at the Pinhook on January 15, bands have begun practicing and raising money; you can donate to individual bands here. You can also buy a ticket for the March 7 performance, should you want to cheer on your friends, raise money for youth empowerment, discover a brand-new favorite band—and maybe work up the courage to participate next year.

