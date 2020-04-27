Celebrate National Jazz Appreciation Month With a Shana Tucker Livestream

Photo courtesy of the artist Shana Tucker

Durham cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker will bring Jazz Appreciation Month to a close on on Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m with a Boston Public Media WGBH Facebook Watch Party.

And sure, yes, there's been a lot going on this month, but it is still JAM, a month-long celebration of jazz that was initiated by the National Museum of American History in 2001.

Tucker and her unique ChamberSoul style is a staple of the Triangle music community. She teaches in the area, sometimes pops over to the Fruit to host jazz nights, and has collaborated with area musicians like Violet Bell. Her music has also taken her out of North Carolina, from time-to-time: she's opened for heavy-hitters like the Indigo Girls and Blind Boys of Alabama and had a years-long stint in Cirque du Soleil. And, like other independents artists, her work has taken a hit during COVID-19.

In a recent piece about the toll that the shutdown has had on arts workers in the Triangle, Tucker described her situation to the INDY, stating that “In a matter of minutes this morning, thousands of dollars disappeared from my anticipated income for the months of March and April."

Tomorrow on WGBH, Tucker will share how her group has been affected with host Tessil Collins. Viewers can see—and appreciate, from afar—a live performance by Tucker's ChamberSoul Quartet, and even have their questioned answered in a live comment section. The performance will also be available after the livestream has finished.

