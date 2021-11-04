Triangle First: Getting Carried Away With Faang Street's Very First "Swan Song"

Faang Street | Photo courtesy of the band

Premiering exclusively today on the INDY website: "Swan Song," a single that, counter to its given name, is actually the very first song from Thomas McNeely's (Boulevards, Jenny Besetzt, Al Riggs, Reese McHenry) new band, Faang Street.

The new four-piece alt-rock band was formed during the pandemic as a way to "scratch a weirdo indie itch," says McNeely, and is comprised of members Andrew Manson (bass), Josh Germeroth (drums), and John Riccitelli (keys, synth, vocals).

Noisy and crowded with nervy, synth-heavy distortion, "Swan Song" has an uneasiness about it that's on loop in lyrics like "Am I sick of the sound or bored with how it's driving the plot? / Cause working on it's not working out quite like I thought."

If that uneasiness sounds unpleasant, think again: claustrophobia is accompanied by snappy hooks, tangled guitars, and a dark, swelling, racing-a-bike-down-the-street catharsis. The band celebrates its first song with a first set at Local 506 with Surfer Blood on Sunday, November 7; a second show, later in December, will stage a winter prom set with Pie Face Girls and Paradise Motel Lounge (all proceeds will go to the Carolina Abortion Fund).

Listen to "Swan Song" below.

× <a href="https://faangstweet420.bandcamp.com/track/swan-song">Swan Song by Faang Street</a>

