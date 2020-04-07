Carolina Performing Arts Builds a Virtual Home for Its Canceled Season

Taking a different tack than Duke Performances, which is producing a livestream series with WXDU to sub for its coronavirus-canceled shows, Carolina Performing Arts has launched "#CPAathome," a new page on its website where it will post content in various media for each of its canceled 2020 shows.

The page already includes an informal video of Nathalie Joachim from Flutronix singing a snippet of Discourse, the CPA commission that would have premiered last week, as well as some of the oral histories featured in the piece.

There’s also a playlist of the Mitsuko Uchida Mozart concertos we would have heard last month and a video of Mahler Chamber Orchestra violinist Stephanie Baubin playing a bit of Bach just for Chapel Hill.

And don’t miss the in-demand Brooklyn Youth Chorus (who've appeared on recordings by Bon Iver and The National) singing North Carolina composer Caroline Shaw’s “Its Motion Keeps.”

Carolina Performing Arts promises a season-remainder’s worth of videos, playlists, staff highlights, and writings to come; follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep up.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.