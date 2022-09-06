Carolina Waves Partners with Hip-Hop Caucus to Encourage Young People to Vote

Carolina Waves founder Miriam Tolbert | Photo courtesy of the subject

Carolina Waves' CEO and Founder Miriam Tolbert is best known for finding and showcasing North Carolina's most talented hip-hop and R&B acts; now, she's encouraging North Carolinians to vote.

Tolbert recently partnered with The Hip-Hop Caucus (HHC), a national, non-profit organization in the US that aims to promote political activism for young U.S. voters using hip-hop music and culture. On September 3rd, the organization will kick off a seven-city Respect My Vote! Homecoming Tour. The tour kicks off in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will wrap up on September 12 in Savannah, Georgia.

“Becoming the new Pressure Squad lead for the Hip-Hop Caucus Raleigh/Durham area brings my purpose full circle,” says Tolbert over the phone. “I’m all about the culture, the community, and creating memorable experiences.” The goal of Respect My Vote! is to empower first-time voters by guiding them through the voting process, dispelling popular myths about voting, and most importantly, providing them with the necessary tools needed to cast their ballot.

With a focus on the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, Tolbert will host HHC Raleigh’s homecoming-style event at the Secret Garden, in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, September 7th from 6-8 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the social and political issues that are on the ballot this November.

In true HBCU homecoming fashion, there will be a live DJ, a local high school band, free southern BBQ, vendors, giveaways, games, and of course, opportunities to register to vote. The event is free and open to the public.

As Pressure Squad lead, Tolbert will host events throughout December.

“When the opportunity became available, it just made sense because the Hip Hop Caucus values and vision closely align with mine,” Tolbert says. “The HHC is for the culture, the youth, and the community, and being the Pressure Squad lead will allow me to further empower, educate and entertain on a much larger scale. I’m excited to be a part of the HHC and look forward to the return and kick-off of the award-winning Respect My Vote campaign.”

