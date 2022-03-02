Dreamville's 2022 Lineup Includes J. Cole, Kehlani, and More

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Fans at Dreamville

Dreamville, the big little J. Cole Festival that could, announced the lineup for its April 2-3, 2022 festival earlier today. Tickets are on sale on the festival website now.

Among the highlights: A headlining set on Saturday from Lil Baby, additional performances from WizKid, Kehlani, Morray, Lute, and Fivio Foreign, followed by Sunday sets by Ari Lennox, T.Pain, a first-ever performance by DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, and a closing set by J. Cole.

The lineup announcement comes a week after Wake County announced that it is dropping its mask mandate.

J. Cole's inaugural festival was originally scheduled for the fall of 2018 and went on to face its share of setbacks, including a cancellation thanks to the arrival of Category 4 Hurricane Florence; it was scheduled or postponed three times before finally launching as a one-day event in 2019.

Wobbly as the lead-up might have been, the festival was an undeniable success, with a lineup that included Nelly, SZA, Teyana Taylor, and Big Sean, and a crowd of 39,000 from all 50 states and 10 countries. It also generated impressive local spending and is expected to generate more this year.

“We always set out to curate something special," Dreamville partner and festival president Adam Roy said in a press release. "Our Dreamville family has been patiently waiting for the fest’s return and now we’re back with a lineup unlike anything else found in today’s event landscape."

