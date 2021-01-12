Duke Performances Unrolls Its Spring 2021 Virtual Season Lineup

Photo by Marco Borggreve Pavel Haas Quartet

In September, under the guiding hand of new director Bobby Asher, Duke Performances launched its virtual performance season, The Show Must Go Online!, which featured high-quality commissioned films of the artists originally scheduled to perform in-person.

The show continues to go on online as we begin a new year. Yesterday, Duke Performances announced its new virtual Spring 2020 season, which will kick off on January 30 with the classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein, whose virtual performance marks her fifth recital with Duke Performances.

The spring's remaining slate includes a classical-heavy lineup of the likes of the "pioneering taiko drumming troupe" Kodō Legacy (Feb. 13), Voces8 (Feb. 20), and Zakir Hussain (May 8). Representing indie rock on April 10 is a performance by Waxahatchee, whose sweeping, spellbinding Saint Cloud, released in March, was widely celebrated as one of the best albums of 2020. There will also be a three-part rendition of Duke Performances's annual Black Atlantic series; tickets for that series are available as a package.

General admission tickets are $10 and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge. All tickets go on sale the day of the presentation.

Follow Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.