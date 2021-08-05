Tickets for Phoebe Bridgers' Sold Out Raleigh Show Are Selling for More Than $200

× Expand "Phoebe Bridgers" by davidjlee is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

When tickets for rock goddess Phoebe Bridgers' fall tour went on sale last month, they sold out almost instantly, including at Raleigh's The Ritz.

Not including fees, those tickets were originally about $40. Now they are selling for upwards of $200 on secondary ticketing websites like Stubhub.

Look, I get it. The pandemic has everyone craving live music more than a Saturday morning mimosa. (Live music sales are breaking records, in fact, despite the lurking specter of the Delta Variant.)

Plus, Bridgers—who is touring on the heels of 2020's Punisher, which was released mid-pandemic and won numerous Grammy awards—is the hottest thing to happen to contemporary rock since The War on Drugs, and as basically the female reincarnation of Elliott Smith, she's close to my heart. Still, shelling out two big ones for standing-room only seems a little steep.

Would you pay that much to hear Bridgers lilting soprano sing "Kyoto"?

Folks with that kind of dough probably wouldn't mind paying $28 for a glass of Sam Adams.

