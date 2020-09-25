Hopscotch's "Distant Existence" Streams Online Saturday

Hopscotch won't be rocking the streets of downtown Raleigh this year but still hopes to liven your weekend with a day of live streaming performances in partnership with WUNC.

"Distant Existence" will be livestreamed via NPR starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with performances from LesTheGenius, Dougie Poole, Moon Racer, and Zack Mexico.

"The sense of community that comes with Hopscotch Day Shows each year is one of the most memorable parts of the festival. There have been many virtual events since quarantine started, however, one of the most difficult feelings to convey on a live stream is that feeling of community," event organizers said in an online statement. "We’re hoping that by joining together with each other for a day of streaming shows we can replicate a little bit of that feeling."

LesTheGenius is a Raleigh-based artist who rocketed into the spotlight after his song "Raleighwood" was included in a 2019 playlist by former President Barack Obama. He'll be joined by Moon Racer, a Durham artist known for creating lush lo-fi pop soundscapes from her Durham bedroom, Dougie Poole, a Brooklyn-based experimental country musician, and Zack Mexico, North Carolina psychedelic indie rock band.

Tune in tomorrow by visiting NPR's website here.

Follow Raleigh News Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

