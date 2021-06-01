Well Worth the Wait: JooseLord Premieres Music Video 'Quarantine'

× Expand Screenshot from "Quarantine"

Typically, there is a set format hip-hop artists follow in order to promote their music and grow their fan base, regardless of their status as an emerging artist or veteran: Record a new song, release new song, shoot a music video to promote said song, develop a rollout plan to increase engagement, repeat cycle.

Known for doing things on his own terms—specifically, breaking all the rules—JooseLord (Raheem Williams) has solidified himself as one of the most talented artists in the Triangle area. From his punk influenced energetic shows to the pre-pandemic festival stages he booked to the awards and nominations he received the past five years, Williams never released his own music video.

But the wait has has been well worth it.

Several things stand out immediately, including the intentionality behind the song and the visuals, and Williams's overall care for his craft. “Quarantine” was filmed and edited by Patrick Lincoln of Torch House Media with Williams taking the lead on creative direction. Released on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in less than 24 hours, the video has attracted more than 3,000 views on YouTube and 50+ overwhelmingly positive comments.

As the world adjusts to “opening back up” Williams's “Quarantine” is the perfect celebratory backdrop as he shouts “let me out this bitch/let me out,” rapping about the need to be free from the monotonous boring life of being stuck inside. The simplistic, all-white background allows for a change in scenery without even actually having to change the scenery.

The setting, along with Williams's actions and body movement, supports the rage expressed in the song. There are other moments in the video where the setting shifts to a mosh pit style house party. It is clear that those included in the video understood the assignment well, and there are no awkward moments or movements from the supporting cast. Everyone’s energy remains consistently high and Lincoln does an amazing job balancing out the energy by including a series of moving profile shots of Williams diverse supporting cast throughout the high energetic moments.

“Quarantine” places Williams alongside other innovative radical rappers like Danny Brown, J.I.D., EarthGang, and Charlotte’s own Dinero Farrar.

Comment on this story at music@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.