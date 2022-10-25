Triangle Musicians Join Together for Abortion Rights Benefit Concert

Singer-songwriter Tift Merritt and other local musicians are taking a stand on abortion rights, next week, just two days before the midterm election.

In a November 6 concert at Cat's Cradle, Merritt and others hope to encourage people to get out and vote this year, reminding fans that reproductive rights are at risk.

The state faces major rollbacks in abortion access if Republicans win a supermajority and are able to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto, Merritt says. The state judicial races and campaign to elect Cheri Beasley as a U.S. Senator are also a priority for her.

"All of the musicians involved in this concert want their fans to understand what is at stake. That it is going to take voting and action from all of us to protect abortion access in North Carolina," Merritt tells the INDY. "There is an ecosystem of rights connected to bodily autonomy, and we as musicians want to do our part in singing that out and helping to highlight and celebrate the people doing that work."

Merritt is one of about 14 musicians who will perform at the Sing Out NC! concert, a women-led event that will benefit reproductive rights, health, and social justice organizations. Other performers include singer-songwriter Dawn Landes, bluegrass singer and banjoist Alice Gerrard, and folk singer and fiddler Kate Rhudy.

Benefiting organizations include Pro-Choice North Carolina, Equality NC, Common Cause, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, and ACLU-NC. Many will have tables at the family-friendly concert to educate people about the work they do and the need for action.

"There are a lot of people working really hard...trying to protect (bodily autonomy), and they need our awareness and our energy," Merritt says. "Because this is a really big job and it's going to take lifting from all of us."

Merritt says she considers music a form of "care work" and that as a musician, she wants to be actively involved in making the world a better place.

"Music has the ability to amplify stories that need to be told. And the extent to which reproductive rights are on the ballot this November needs to be sung as loudly as we can," she says. "I also have a young daughter, and that's why I do everything I do."

The concert, which starts at 7 p.m., will be a "wonderful, nourishing show," Merritt says. "It's really important to come together and support each other right now."

Tickets, which are $25 are available here. You can also donate to reproductive rights here.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.