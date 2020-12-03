Merge Record's "Going to Georgia" Benefit Compilation Goes On Sale Tonight

In November, Georgia turned blue. Neither of Georgia's Republican senators drew a majority, necessitating an earl-January runoff between incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. The race will likely determine control of the Senate; as soon as it became clear that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, all eyes turned toward Georgia.

Enter Going to Georgia, a compilation of Merge artists recording covers of Georgia artists and Georgia-containing-songs. All proceeds will go to Fair Fight and Mijente, two on-the-ground organizations fighting for fairer elections. You can listen Georgia native Torres take on The B-52's and William Tyler cover The Allman Brother's band; you can also hear covers from Durham artists like Wye Oak, Hiss Golden Messenger, Superchunk, and H.C. McEntire.

"We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression," writes Merge and Superchunk's Mac McCaughan, "Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country."

You can listen to Titus Andronicus's intense cover of "Closer to Fine" by the Indigo Girls now; the rest of the album will be available at midnight tonight on Bamdcamp for $10.

