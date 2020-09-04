Movies, Music, and Comedy Are Coming to Motorco's Parking Lot on Saturdays

Photo by Annie Maynard

Live in the Lot: The Princess Bride

Saturday, Sep. 12, 7:00 p.m., $60 (pod of six)

Motorco Music Hall, Durham

Nearly six months after the curtain closed on its last live event before the COVID-19 shutdown, Motorco Music Hall is back. The Durham venue kicks off a weekly outdoor series, Live in the Lot, at 7:00 p.m. next Saturday, with a screening of The Princess Bride. Although this is the only announced event so far, Motorco promises music and comedy as well as more screenings to come each Friday night.

The event, which takes place in Motorco's parking lot, allows groups to book six-person pods instead of individual tickets. A pod reservation can be made online and costs $60 plus a service fee. Pods are chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Food can also be ordered from Parts & Labor next door.

Event organizers say they've worked closely with the City of Durham to make sure the series complies with COVID-19 safety guidelines, and the website includes several pages about sanitation and attendee safety. In addition to the more obvious steps—wear a mask, don't mingle with other pods, and so on—moviegoers must also fill out a health questionnaire before attending and have their temperature checked before entering the event.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

