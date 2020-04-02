Join NorthStar Church of the Arts in Asking "What The Hell?"

Our world right is awash, in this odd moment, with Instagram Live concerts, digital DIY projects, and fundraising efforts.

Thankfully, Durham spiritual anchors NorthStar Church of the Arts and the Pinhook are here—as they always have been—to help make sense of the noise and bring the community together.

This Saturday at 3:30 p.m., join both institutions in a digital, aptly-titled "WHAT-THE-HELL-ATHON" that draws together live entertainment and fundraising for Durham artists.

The line-up of virtual performers include a list of Triangle favorites: Madison McFerrin, Tashi Dorji, Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz), Shirlette Ammons, Skylar Gudasz, Tift Merritt and more.

To tune into the performance, you'll need to sign up as a sustaining donor of The Pinhook or NorthStar. All proceeds will go to the Durham Artist Relief Fund.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.