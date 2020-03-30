The Pinhook Refills Your Calendar with "Pants Optional"

"THIS JUST IN. WE MISS YOU," The Pinhook said, mere moments before filling in your Thursday-to-Saturday events calendar (from the comfort of home) through May. It's very mutual!

Today, the Durham nightclub announced "Pants Optional," a new series of streaming events that premieres this Thursday, April 2, from 8:00–10:00 p.m.

Three regular Pinhook events decided that they weren't going to "let the lack of a collective physical space stop us from engaging with our community." (That's so Durham.) Thursday nights bring Eyes Up Here Comedy; Gemynii spins your living-room dance parties on Fridays; and of course, on Saturday, it's time to take off your shoes at The House of Coxx.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.