Sylvan Esso Is Dropping a Concert Film Next Week

× Expand photo by Graham Tolbert Sylvan Esso at DPAC, November 22, 2019

This morning, while Fiona Apple was breaking the music internet, Sylvan Esso slipped in an announcement of its own: Next week, the Durham electro-pop duo will release a concert film of its WITH tour, which sold out two nights at DPAC in November. The tour found the duo touring large halls with an expanded live band. (We were there; it was great.)

The concert film premieres on YouTube Thursday, April 23, at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Today, you can watch the trailer and sign up to host a virtual watch party on Sylvan Esso's website.

Oh, and one more thing not to overlook during Apple's well-earned victory lap: Durham's own Skylar Gudasz released her stellar second album, Cinema, today.