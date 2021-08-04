Triangle First: Dante High Wants a Deeper Love and Bigger Dance Party

The baritone of bells and shimmer rain set the scene—humid and incantatory, deeply August sounds—for "Deeper Love," Dante High's latest banger, and the first track from the band's forthcoming album.

From there, a sound of thunder builds in the distance, before it crackles, then bursts into full-fledged, disco-flecked, bold-faced-all-caps synth-pop.

It's the kind of buildup, interspersed with the shrill of a phone ring, that evokes Stranger Things vistas and motionless summer nights that have to be put into motion with fast-paced bike pedaling and adrenaline, lip gloss and second chances, youth, and nights that end with breaking into a neighborhood pool; music, in other words, that evokes what bandleader Ari Picker (formerly of Lost in the Trees) has called "parking lot soul."

× <a href="https://dantehigh.bandcamp.com/track/deeper-love-single">Deeper Love (Single) by Dante High</a>

So yes, it's the kind of song that can only portend the ecstatic release of forthcoming album Dante High II and a truly legendary release show—"The Revenge of Dante High"—which is on the board for October 30 at Shakori Hills.

If early August's stillness has a similar vibe to late October's moodiness (and it does), then there can be few better ways to celebrate this new album than at a "Horror in the Hills" event that is set to include camping, a "drive-in" movie horror extravaganza, "haunted happenings," axe-throwing (hopefully not haunted), costume contests, food trucks, and "terror card readings."

Also in the lineup: performances by Skylar Gudasz, Shirlette Ammons, and more. Have you ever heard of a better revenge than that?

Watch the video for "Deeper Love" below.

