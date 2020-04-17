Watch Potluck & Friends Play a Virtual Two-Nighter

You may, like me, open each incoming email from a music venue with a feeling of dread, as the cancellations roll in. But music venues are also adapting, and the virtual bills stacking up.

Tomorrow, consider tuning into "PotLuck & Friends in Place for the Future," a very-Triangle-evening of musicians that are on, or adjacent to, local label PotLuck.

Friday, Reese McHenry, John Harrison (North Elementary/Jphono1), and Eric Roehrig (Eerie Choir) kick off the two-day stream, (virtually) alongside seven other artists.

On Saturday, hear Triangle ex-pat and Love Language frontman Stuart McLamb, as well as Kym Register (Loamlands), Daniel McGee (Spiderbags), and more. Both concerts begin streaming on the Facebook pages of of PotLuck, Motorco, The Cave, Slim's Downtown, and The Virtual Listening Room at 7:30 p.m.

Although you can listen for free, both nights are organized to help sustain the local venues and venue employees that are hurting from the shutdown. Donations are suggested for the local music GoFundMe's across the Triangle, including fundraisers for The Cave, Local 506, Nightlight, Arcana, the Raleigh Music Venue Employee Fund (Venmo: @Raleigh-Downtown-Music-Venues), and the Raleigh Queer Venue Initiative. The community doesn't stop there: you can find more suggested fundraisers for venues and artists across the state.

And if you're looking to round-out the Motorco simulation in your living room, you can always order takeout—and maybe a growler, or two—from Parts & Labor.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

