15 Minutes: Trey Roberts, Community Organizer, Arts and Culture Curator

Tell me about Trey Roberts Presents.

I started off, honestly, by what happens in Durham. Durham inspired me—none of this happens in Raleigh. It was all Black and Brown led, like stuff that Gemynii was doing. House of Coxx. I was inspired by the Mamis and the Papis. I was inspired by what they were doing in Durham, and I was like, we don’t have any of that.

What was your first event?

My first party was the Dope Show that I held at VAE in 2018. My whole idea with the Dope Show was to bring a different type of DJ sound. I had heard so many DJs complain that sometimes certain bars and clubs want them to limit to the Top 40. I don’t think they have a problem playing it, but sometimes they want to venture out to what they like. I also wanted to highlight Black and Brown DJs. The first one was when Thien Lu and Luxe Posh played. I told them, basically, this is your night where you don’t have to worry about what the owner says to play.

How did you build your brand?

Trey Roberts Presents didn’t happen alone. It’s the talents of Luxe Posh and Suzi Analogue that bring people out. It’s not just Trey Roberts’s name. I think Trey Roberts Presents brings out a different Trey Roberts than in real life. I play up on a wacky character who really doesn’t have any shame and just doesn’t care. I hope that energy of that character I play, which is a little bit of truth, rubs off on everybody when they get there.

Have you thought about what you would do post-COVID?

If we had a day where we can finally exist together again and not have any concerns, I don’t know what it would look like yet, but I have been thinking about it. I think everyone will need that night of release, and we should not make it mediocre.

