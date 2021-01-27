Backtalk: The Inevitable

Last Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Some of our readers rejoiced.

“Look forward to tRump indictment for income tax evasion (remember Al Capone) and bank fraud,” wrote JOHN HAMMOND. “Look forward to his next term behind bars.”

“I am so relieved that he-who-must-not-be- named no longer has access to the nuclear codes,” wrote GRACE VB.

Of course, not everyone agreed.

“Congrats to the Biden Crime Family,” wrote Facebook user JAMIE HARRIS.

“Cry some more, snowflake,” ERIC CARLSON replied.

“Today is the day before Biden takes over,” JASON WILLIAMS responded. “Diesel is currently $2.75 per gallon, gas is back up over $2.00 at about $2.65 a gallon. Interest rates are 2.25 percent for a 30 year mortgage. The stock market closed at 30829.40 though we have been fighting COVID for 11 months. Our GDP growth for the 3rd Qtr was 33.1 percent. We had the best economy ever until COVID and it is recovering well. We have not had any new wars or conflicts in the last 4 years. North Korea has been under control and has not been testing any missiles. ISIS has not been heard from for over 3 years. The housing market is the strongest it has been in years. Homes have appreciated at an unbelievable rate and sell well. And let’s not forget that peace deals in the Middle East were signed by 4 countries—unprecedented!

WILLIAMS’S response continued: “Unemployment sits at 6.7% in spite of COVID. #Biden takes over on 1-20-21. Let’s see how fast he screws this up. Copied from a Friend.”

“So I guess you’re digging in and still supporting domestic terrorists and seditionists. Got it!” replied MARI KAY SCOGGINS HANNAH.

“your text has holes and your desire to prop up ex tory president trump gets nowhere,” wrote GLENN MAUGHAN. “Your statements are subjective; go back and count the servicemen and civilians kia [sic] these past four years. Reread the ups downs of all financial activity these past years. Check the status of the minimum wage. Waiting for an excuse for a president to screw up is like waiting for a sunrise; inevitable.”