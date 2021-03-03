Backtalk: Doing Your Own Thing

Last week, Brian Howe wrote about how local arts organizations are working to diversify, but questioned whether the (mainly) white people in charge are truly willing to give up power.

Reader AALIYAH BLAYLOCK wrote on Facebook: “Honest question! Why fight to be included when you can do your own thing and have it received by your community? Especially in the art world! I think Black people are putting way too much efforts in being included by people who have fought to exclude them without cease for too long! Instead of worrying about that, just create your own! If I’m wrong, help me understand!”

Leigh Tauss wrote about a proposal under consideration by the Raleigh City Council to offer tax breaks to developers in exchange for community benefits. These Tax Increment Grants could potentially include John Kane and soccer club owner Steve Malik’s proposed Downtown South project. Reader KEVIN WILSON responded on Facebook: “This should be laughed out of city hall. In addition to gentrification, the other main reason to reject it is simple: Once Steve Malik self-demoted [the North Carolina Football Club], the case for a soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh evaporated. Spending (tens?) of millions on a venue for a team that is now in the third tier of the US soccer pyramid is moronic.”