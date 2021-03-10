Backtalk: Charlotte Lite

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Paul Scott

This week on our website, Thomasi McDonald wrote about a Durham minister who is working to include Black history instruction in a Holocaust education bill.

“Unfortunately, instead of trying to heal the division he describes, I fear the Minister has chosen instead to drive an even bigger wedge where one need not exist,” commented Facebook user DAVID RUBIN. “He could champion this issue while still, rightly and loudly, fighting for his own, particularly because they are, in fact, nearly one in the same if he would take a moment to realize it. Obviously, a dispute over tactics, but it would ultimately be a shame for neither issue to get the recognition it deserves.”

We also wrote online about the mayors of Raleigh and Durham signing on to support President Joe Biden’s 30 By 30 initiative, with the goal of protecting 30 percent of the country’s land and waters by the year 2030. That did not go over well with some Facebook commenters.

“...as they allow often out-of-town developers to clear cut home sites for building and business here in Raleigh,” wrote Facebook commenter DIANE L. MEYER.

“The $165 million light rail fiasco that got pissed in the wind sure could have bought up a ton of carbon reducing tree canopy,” wrote commenter JENCY MARKHAM. “But alas, let’s blame Dook and the legislature for our willful shortsightedness!”

Finally, we wrote about Snoopy’s Hot Dogs and More closing its longtime location on Hillsborough Street near Glenwood Avenue due to COVID and development pressures.

“Downtown Raleigh has become a soulless wasteland of Charlotte-lite developer excess and Soviet style architecture,” wrote Facebook commenter DANIEL WILLIAMS.

“If I was ever in Raleigh I could not come back to Durham without first stopping at Snoopy’s,” said commenter MICHAEL STEWART. “I will be wearing most of it by the time I got back to Durham because I couldn’t wait to eat it.”