Backtalk: Inspirational and Informative

Last week, Leigh Tauss wrote about the Raleigh City Council’s decision to allow people to sell produce from community gardens within city limits. Our readers welcomed the news.

“An inspirational as well as an informative article,” wrote reader JOHN SIMPSON. “There’s a saying that ‘records are made to be broken;’ if that’s true and I think it is (at least with time and repetition) then the corollary to that rule is all codes and laws are written to be properly and timely amended.

Our Constitution came about after the failure of the confederacy and then the original document was amended 10 times before the ink was dry on that just completed text. That speaks volumes against any ‘strict constitutionalist’s’ debate.

Our (A) city needs to evolve with and for our people and this article shines a light on how that evolution is best managed. Your service is to “get the word out” and you did. Let’s hope that others ‘run with it’ as well.”

Reader DANIEL MCGUIRE also enjoyed the piece.

“Thanks for the article on Raleigh UDO change,” he wrote. “It’s wonderful that I can now buy from local gardens. The next step for Indy is to publish a map showing where we can buy; I live in North Hills (NOT ‘Midtown,’ ick) and want to buy in my area. Much as I love Arthur Gordon, I want to put money in my neighborhood. A follow up would be most welcome! Thanks.”

On our website, Sara Pequeño wrote about frat-related partying at Duke resulting in a week-long campus lockdown due to COVID spread. Readers on Facebook brought the one-liners.

“Why are fraternities still a thing,” wrote commenter LAURA DENNSTEDT MCNAUGHTON.

“Duke students not brilliant after all!,” wrote VICTOR LANCASTER.

“Trust fund kids paying for friends strikes again lmao,” wrote AARON EDGE.

“The best and the brightest!,” wrote ERIC CARLSON.