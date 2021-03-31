Backtalk: Crocless in Raleigh

Last week, Thomasi McDonald wrote about Johnny Lynch, a former City of Durham road maintenance worker who was fired after he was charged with two felonies for allegedly breaking into an internet cafe. Lynch denies he broke in and says he was locked in the cafe while he was in the bathroom. Some readers were skeptical.

“His story makes no sense to me,” wrote Facebook commenter SHALEEQUA TURNER JONES. “His phone dead, everybody leave when he went to the bathroom. It don’t add up to me. This man was hiding when the police showed up.”

Leigh Tauss spoke to Raleigh chef Scott Crawford about getting sober and reimagining restaurant culture sans alcohol. This was her lede, in Crawford’s words:

“I took my first drink when I was 11. It was whiskey, straight.

I will never forget how much I enjoyed the feeling of that burn. It was warmth, confidence. It was all the things I was lacking in one sip. I knew, even at 11, that it was going to be an issue.”

“I don’t know that I’ve read something that so perfectly mirrored my first experience with alcohol (coincidentally also whiskey) as the lede here,” wrote reader DUSTIN GEORGE on Twitter.

“Thank you for sharing your story,” wrote ERIC BRAUN on Twitter. “Substance abuse affects so many and hearing from people that are in recovery really can inspire people struggling with addiction.”

Finally, Emma Kenfield wrote about artists Caitlin Cary and Skillet Gilmore’s new art gallery on North Bloodworth Street. Skillet, whose name is actually Eric, thanked us for disclosing his given name.

“Oh, I read it and felt like I saw you with your crocs off or something,” wrote THE MAGNOLIA COLLECTIVE, about Skillet/Eric in a tweet. “Had to avert eyes and forget what I saw.’