Backtalk: “Please just leave us alone. I’m tired.”

Last week for the web, Sara Pequeño wrote about proposed transphobic legislation that would prevent people under age 21 from accessing gender-affirming healthcare (read her deep dive on the legislation in this week’s issue). Our readers have thoughts about the bill.

“Just... why? What actual, material harm are they trying to mitigate with these laws?,” wrote Facebook commenter WILL DAUGHTRIDGE.

“No one is, has, or legally *can* be forced to undergo any sort of gender-adjustment procedures they don’t want.

Trans athletes are such a small subset as to have negligible impact on scholastic or professional sports–that the people who propose these “threats” generally don’t even watch–overall.

And sexual assault is already a crime, regardless of who’s doing it or where. And they do a poor enough job prosecuting those laws to begin with.”

“I am fed up with this reactionary General Assembly sticking their uneducated noses into medical treatments that should be between patient & Doctor,” wrote commenter DONNA ALDRIDGE.

“How many doctors are in the North Carolina legislature and can honestly attest to treating Trans patients?,” wrote commenter MAX VINCENT.

“I’m sick and tired of non-medical people trying to tell me what I can and cannot do to/with my body. I have a care team that is involved and hands-on with my transitioning. Those are the only folks who should be making medical decisions with me—not someone I haven’t met.”

Commenter CYNTHIA CAMPBELL calls the bill “utterly inhumane.” MARGE PURNELL says it’s “too bad the repubs can’t mind their own effing business.” And MORGAN EDWARDS has the last word: “Please just leave us alone. I’m tired.”