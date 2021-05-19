Backtalk: Gas Goes Sour

Last week, writer Thomasi McDonald penned a piece about the Durham Nativity School’s plans for a soccer field for its students. Members of the Old North Durham community have some complaints about those plans, including proposals for astroturf, lighting the field, and the potential for the school to rent out the field to other soccer leagues in town.

But these residents want us to know they’re still supportive of the school’s plans to have a field for its students.

“... all residents I know of support the school building a soccer field for the students,” writes neighbor Adam Haile. “I stated, ‘At the Friday meeting I attended, there was much expression of support for the school’s mission and for their general goal of providing a field for student use.’

“I have not heard one resident, at all, oppose it. Residents are working through issues with the school around potential rental use, but as far as I’ve seen there is universal support for use by students. Everyone, school and residents, thinks that’s a great idea. ...”

Neighbor Virginia Seitz says our headline, “Durham Nativity School Wants a Soccer Field for Its Students. The School’s Neighbors Have Other Ideas” is not accurate.

“ … We support the school, its mission, and its intention to provide students with a soccer field. To imply otherwise is either questionable or careless reporting. … It does not appear that you spoke with anyone on the block whose homes are opposite the soccer field and lights.”

Seitz reiterated the neighbors’ concerns about “the expected high cost of this redesigned state-of-the-art field with astroturf and the lights” and added “we are very concerned about the potential for frequent and late use through rentals to other teams. In this compact neighborhood of mostly small homes, the associated issues of noise, traffic and trash can really reduce the quality of life of neighbors.”

We also wrote about the Triangle’s gasoline shortage for the web this week. A Facebook commenter has some logistical concerns: “I’m just worried about what will happen to all the hoarded gas in 6 months (less in non-standard containers) when it starts to go sour (if it hasn’t leaked out or exploded by then),” wrote Mike Ling.