Backtalk: The Stupidity Is Astounding

Last week for the web, Sara Pequeño wrote about Southern Alamance County High School’s yearbook’s retrospective on all the things that happened in the last year, including the election, the Black Lives Matter protests, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, and other events.

Parents of Southern Alamance High students freaked out on Facebook and even brought the drama to a school board meeting where noted racial profiler Sheriff Terry Johnson told Patsy Simpson, the only Black member of the school board, to “calm down.” Sighhhhhh. But our readers had some supportive words for the students and their yearbook advisor.

“This is not surprising at all,” wrote reader Pfizer Princess on Twitter. “This school made me want to work so hard to change the world. You can see how many people were brought up to have the inequality/ignorant mindset. Awesome for students and the advisor for keeping that in there though! Passiveness gets us nowhere!”

“Great article! While the predictable Geriatri-Facebook response is frustrating, I also see promising instincts from young people in those production/content decisions,” tweeted reader Matt Smith.

“I think anyone that went to Southern Alamance can say that this is not a surprise. Sad. But not a surprise,” wrote Twitter user t. “For what it’s worth SA used to be called ‘the confederates’ and then later changed to ‘the Patriots’... and they say racism isn’t a factor.”

We give the last word to Ernest Bowen, with no further comment: “The stupidity that exists in this state is astounding,”