Backtalk: They Didn’t Leave It Out of Our History Books Accidentally

David Zucchino

For the web last week, Rebecca Schneid wrote about UNC alum and New York Times contributor David Zucchino’s Pulitzer Prize win for his book about the 1898 Wilmington coup, Wilmington’s Lie. Readers were dismayed that they never learned about such a significant event in the state’s history in school.

“I first learned about it in the #StoryofNorthCarolina exhibit at the @NCmuseumhistory about a decade ago,” tweeted Bigfoot_CigarSmoker. “I was so surprised something so huge was left out [of the] state history curriculum? Made me wanna learn more about the Old North State.”

“I’m a graduate of @UNCWilmington and was completely floored to discover what occurred in our backyard without anyone mentioning a word throughout the entire four years that I was there,” tweeted RHPD3. “This is common amongst my fellow Alumni. What gives UNCW? Why the silence? Amazing read BTW.”

“I grew up in Wilmington & had never heard of the Wilmington Massacre until there were a series of commemorations in 1998,” replied Aylett Colston. “They didn’t leave it out of our history books accidentally.”

“I didn’t learn about it until a history class at UNC! Thanks for making this knowledge more prevalent, David!,” tweeted Sarah Madigan.

“This event has been in the American History II state standards since 2010,” tweeted Monte History.

He’s right: references to the “Wilmington Race Riots” do appear in the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s American History II curriculum.

We’re glad this pivotal event in North Carolina’s history is finally getting some of the scrutiny it deserves.

