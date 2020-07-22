Backtalk: The Wellness Aisle

× Expand By Jade Wilson Customers and staff at Trader Joe's in Chapel Hill practicing social distancing. Photos by Jade Wilson.

On Tuesday, the INDY reported that multiple employees at the Durham and Chapel Hill Whole Foods locations have tested positive for COVID-19. A current employee provided us screenshots of the text alerts they received when their coworkers were diagnosed.

“I work at a grocery store,” LISA COPENSKY-TUCKER commented on Facebook. “I don’t know of any grocery stores in the area that have not had at least one or two cases of covid-19 infect their employees.”

“I’m glad their employees called their doctors instead of stopping by the ‘wellness’ aisle to pick up some fake homeopathic sugar pills for flu-like symptoms,” says Facebook user JON PAUL DAVIS. “Yes they sell this nonsense.”

In other news, Barry Saunders wrote a column posing the question we’ve all been wondering: What is wrong with people who won’t wear life-saving face masks?

“They have a low intellect,” wrote Facebook user DONOVAN VERRILL.

“The same low intellect that told them Trump deserved their vote. The same intellect that tells them Trump is a great president. By literal mathematical law, 1/2 of our country consists of people with lower intelligence than the median intelligence. So....”

Others were just surprised to see the familiar hat-wearing columnist, known for his years at the News & Observer.

“BARRY SAUNDERS?” JD QUINITCHETTE tweeted. “Where’s HE been?” (The answer: right here at the INDY, contributing to our Voices section.)

