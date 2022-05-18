Backtalk: Picked up your ATROCIOUS publication

Last week for the web, Lena Geller wrote about Carrboro Town Council member Sammy Slade’s failed motion in a council meeting to condemn “undemocratic spending” from super PACs in this year’s primary elections, particularly in the NC-04 congressional district race. Reader Dan Coleman had some thoughts on the move, which didn’t get a second:

If, as the Washington Post would have it, “democracy dies in darkness,” then Carrboro Town Councilor Sammy Slade deserves a lot of credit for shining a light on one of the most pernicious assaults on American democracy, that of the Super PACs unleashed by the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision.

Unstated by Slade is that the current controversy is in part spurred by the AIPAC Super PAC pouring huge sums into the NC-04 race. AIPAC is complicit in the growing darkness, supporting dozens of Republicans who have promoted Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election. Anyone who accepts their funds is tainted and complicit.

Candidate Valerie Foushee claims that she cannot be bought. AIPAC is betting otherwise. Her claim is empty words, a candidate’s cliche. If she cannot stand today against those who fund the subversion of democracy, what will she stand for in Congress?

If Foushee truly cannot be bought by AIPAC, let her pledge to stand for justice for the Palestinian people, to call out the crimes of Israel, and to be a vote, as well as a voice, for democracy, at home and abroad.

On another note, Chapel Hill reader M. Egman did not appreciate last week’s cover photo and will never use the services of longtime advertiser and INDY Week attorney Bill Burton:

Picked up your ATROCIOUS publication on display about 6 inches off the floor at Panera in Chapel Hill. Mentioned “6 inches off the floor” as this allows just about anyone at any age to see your front page. That front page picture (May 11, 2022) of a person holding up the “F&%K THIS” sign is APPALLING!

I will make a list of your advertisers and NEVER use their services (do you get this Bill Burton and others?).

