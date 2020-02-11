Backtalk: Attack of the CACs

Shortly after we sent last week’s paper to the printer, the Raleigh City Council eliminated the city’s 19 citizens advisory councils, which have offered input on development decisions for nearly half a century.

The vote—muscled through without public notice or input, only a promise to replace the CACs with something better—was initiated by new council member Saige Martin and approved by six of the council’s eight members.

“Guess what, Saige,” writes EMILY BICKLE. “Not everyone bothers to vote in local elections, but those who are active in CACs sure do. This was cowardly. How can you claim to represent Raleigh residents when you are afraid to talk to them about your plans? My mother lives in your district and has spoken to you plenty of times openly and honestly, and now you have lied to my kind, sweet, helpful mother by hiding your intentions. She has lived in Raleigh for 34 years compared to your few, but now you are working to silence her voice in local government. You should be embarrassed by your behavior toward the constituents who go out of their way to participate.”

“Most of downtown Raleigh falls into one of three CACs that traditionally have had black leadership and a majority of black residents: North Central, Central, and South Central,” adds MATTHEW BROWN. “The CACs tend to be attended and led by long-time residents who tend to be black and middle-aged or elderly. These folks are not always thrilled about the redevelopment of their neighborhoods.

“The new City Council wants to eliminate the CACs, which lobby for enforcement of the zoning and [neighborhood conservation overlay districts]. Supporters of the new city council also want to eliminate the NCODs themselves. Then it will be even easier to buy the modest old houses, tear them down, and build much more expensive row houses, condos, etc. The new council has also said it wants to build a lot of affordable housing. But most of the residents of these old neighborhoods want to stay in their current homes; they don’t want to move to a housing project.

“I hate to see Raleigh’s old homes torn down; they are so important to her history and character. I don’t want to live in a city with no history or character.”

Want to see your name in bold? Email us at backtalk@indyweek.com, comment at INDYweek.com or facebook.com/independentweekly, or hit us up on Twitter: @indyweek.