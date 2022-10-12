Backtalk: A Christian can't justify voting Democratic

Last week, Lena Geller wrote a long profile looking at U.S. Senate candidates Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, comparing and contrasting their campaigns, platforms, and personalities. On Facebook, readers had a lot of thoughts about Geller’s piece.

“This independent voter has looked at both sides, and I’m voting for the team that has the best interests of middle class and working families in mind,” wrote commenter Andrea Howard. “I am voting a straight Democratic ticket. There is a grave danger for massive cuts in Social Security and Medicare if the Republicans take over. In fact, just the other day, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced that he wants to see Social Security eligibility raised to the age of 70.”

Other readers had questions about Beasley’s campaigning strategy.

“She has my vote but, so far I have only seen one TV ad from her,” wrote reader David T. Gurney. “I cant help but feel that if they put a more aggressive campaign like John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, it would be a wipe out.”

“Beasley needs to spend commercial time & expose TB once & for all,” wrote commenter Betty Wyatt Davenport. “He lies about her past & what she hopes to accomplish! TB would not need to be spending so much … terrible much … millions upon millions to get elected if he had truly served the people instead of taking. The twisted commercials on CB are to build fear @ divert from his horrible record.”

“Dear Ms. Beasley: I support and have donated to your campaign multiple times,” wrote commenter Dean Billings. “I know you are trying to take the high road, but Budd and McConnell are turning people against you with their constant and false negative ads. Please have your team respond to these ads with ads. They have people scared to death that armed IRS agents will break into their homes like Democrats are some right wing fascist goons. These ads must be answered and Budd and Mconnell need to be called out as the liars they are. They are playing dirty. We need you in the Senate, but to ignore these attacks would be a mistake.”

Some Budd supporters showed up to comment, too.

“Why is Beasley losing support from the law enforcement coalition?” asked commenter Mike Rostad. “Maybe her anti-cop rhetoric has something to do with it? Budd seems to be the best choice.”

“Bud has business experience,” wrote commenter RE Everhart. “While Beasly has nothing g but lawyer. We need business in Washington. Running a country is a business. Not bs attorneys. I am for business. BUDD. Tell me where Beasly has anything other than hot air to offer.”

“A Christian can’t justify voting Democratic,” wrote commenter Ken Waters.

“Which kind, there are so many flavors,” commenter eric simpson rejoined.

“Oh yes I can,” responded commenter Margaret Malone Larson.

There are 28 days until Election Day. We still have a long way to go.

* * *

Also last week, for the web, Jasmine Gallup wrote about a small group of homeowners from Raleigh’s wealthy Hayes Barton area who want to stop a 17-unit luxury townhome development from being built in their neighborhood. No, it’s not affordable housing, but the project would add density.

From Twitter: “Raleigh didn’t take care of the natives that have always lived here. They took them out of their homes and moved in new residents. We are the ones that have been born here, went to school here. Our parents worked and raised families here. While they kept it stagnated,” wrote commenter Mama Serati.

“I’ve lived in Raleigh for 23 years in an old neighborhood. I am not wealthy. You cast a wide net to claim that everything in the missing middle policy is opposed. The problem is the POLICIES (that’s plural, if you didn’t notice) incentivize bulldozing in unintended ways,” wrote commenter Barry Eriksen. “$2 million dollar townhomes are not ‘AFFORDABLE HOUSING!’”

“If the plan was for a complex of affordable housing units, that neighborhood would still fight it,” replied commenter @ShawnGrannis.

“Stop giving these people airtime!! The story is we need more housing, not white people want to stop housing!!” wrote commenter raleigh monitor.

“I am gonna put a home depot tuff shed in the middle of a cul-de-sac and cousin Eddie it every morning … Sh*tters full,” wrote commenter Beer Gorilla.

Honestly, Beer Gorilla, it would be funny to see you try.

