Backtalk: Diluting Crimes Against Humanity

Our January 8 issue featured an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winner David Zucchino, whose new book, Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, documents the bloody overthrow of Wilmington’s Fusion government by white supremacists in November 1898. But just how bloody was it?

Zucchino puts the death toll at about 60. Commenter BLACK RALEIGH says it was much higher: “With all due respect, I had to stop reading this article when I read the author’s statement about only 60 people being killed. That is a lie! Other research has shown that hundreds if not thousands of people were killed. If you can’t get that basic part of the story correct, then you’re only spreading false information that continues to dilute the impact of this great crime against humanity.”

JIM AYCOCK, whose great-grandfather’s brother, Governor Charles Aycock, took office in 1901, says Zucchino got it right: “I have studied this event thoroughly for years. By far, the most credible source is the official, state-sponsored Wilmington Race Riot Commission Report released in May 2006, and it places the number of dead at up to 60, a horrible number which needs no exaggeration. I have found no credible source for a greater number than that given in the official report. For some time, I have believed claims of up to 300 or more dead are intended to make Wilmington the nation’s largest race riot equal to Tulsa in 1921, where 300 or more really were killed, but Wilmington was not on that scale.”

In our January 8 Quickbait, we noted a handful of personalized license plate requests that the Division of Motor Vehicles decided were offensive in 2018. Commenter M STAMEY writes: “It took a year of fighting the DMV to have ‘Sapphic’ approved, because anything referencing LGBT was deemed ‘inappropriate.’ We finally got approved but were sent a contract stating that we wouldn’t hold the DMV responsible if anyone defaced our car. During said conflict, I saw plates such as ‘thickone,’ ‘dk luvr,’ ‘pwrplay,’ and many others that could be interpreted as less than appropriate, not to mention the Confederate plates people can buy.”

Want to see your name in bold? Email us at backtalk@indyweek.com, comment on INDYweek.com or our Facebook page (@IndependentWeekly), or hit us up on Twitter (@indyweek).

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.