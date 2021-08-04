Backtalk: The real substantive issues

Last week, in a partnership with the Pulitzer Center, we included a photoseries from journalist Melissa Lyttle that captures where Confederate monuments once stood across North Carolina and the nation.

Reader Glenn Maughan provided some context about the Confederate flag, which is mentioned in the story. “The “Confederate Flag” was never selected by legislators of the Confederate States of America to represent same,” Glenn wrote on Facebook. “Resources indicate the flag was of similar design but a square, not a rectangle. Moreover, the chosen flag was one of several designated to represent the CSA. Lastly, the most recognizable icon of “The South” is a Ku Klux Klan symbol. White supremacy, racism and out-of-mind hatred follow the Confederate flag whenever, wherever it’s seen.”

Also last week, our intern Rebecca Schneid wrote about the City of Durham’s lack of spaces for disabled children to play. Our readers had some ideas about how the city’s playgrounds could be improved for children with various kinds of disabilities.

“Yes!! I would love to see a communication board at some of the local playgrounds,” wrote Facebook commenter Natalya Buckel. “My daughter is nonspeaking and uses assistive technology to communicate but her device is too fragile to take on play structures. Even typically developing kids can benefit from a communication board!”

Facebook commenter Jency Markham writes:

“Now that they have snuffed out the Bantu Knot discrimination and hired a Poet Laureate in the city they can tackle real substantive issues such as this.”

Do we detect a note of sarcasm?

