Backtalk: Endorse Bloomberg or No One at All!

We released our endorsements last week, and—quelle surprise!—some people weren't happy with them. This week, we'll publish responses to our endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for president.

We’ll begin with JACKSON ROSS CURTIS: “I’m in my mid-thirties and have never been interested in politics. This is undeniably an age of cynicism and to a large degree an age of passive non-engagement. As you stated in your endorsement of Warren, Bernie is relying on a grassroots revolution to pass sweeping legislation. He’s doing this by exciting people like me. The part that wasn’t explicitly said in your endorsement is that Warren is more of a centrist than Bernie, thus her legislation will likely get more Republican support. Why the fuck should any progressive want to pass more centrist, establishment legislation that has only ever fucked the working class and benefited the elite 1 percent?

“This is at the heart of Bernie’s campaign: We deserve a happy life. We should not have to compromise for the things we deserve. This includes kowtowing to corporatists, centrists, conservatives, or anyone else whose interests aren’t the people’s interests. The divided Washington you speak of is not just Republican against Democrat. The greater divide is that of grifter shills in both parties and the politicians who answer to the people. In other words, there are Democrats who do not have working-class interests at heart. Do not ‘Vote Blue No Matter Who.’ This is why I support Bernie Sanders.”

PATRICIA SHAW wants us to reconsider Warren for an altogether different reason: “She’s a good woman. I like her and many of her views, and I feel the same way about Bernie, Pete, and even Joe, but none of them can beat Trump. Beating Trump is paramount in this election. He’s a dangerous man, and we must beat him.

“Mike Bloomberg is the only man who can do it. He’s a decent man, with a decent past. (Shame on you for bringing up his once approval of stop-and-frisk laws. He apologized, he realized he hadn’t given it enough thought, he just wanted to lower the too-high crime rates in NYC. Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, lied about being part-Native American in order to obtain minority perks in her application to college.)

“Either don’t endorse anyone or endorse Mike Bloomberg—because he’s the only person who can beat Trump.”

