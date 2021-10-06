Backtalk: Et tu, indyweek?

Last week for the web, we wrote about Novant Health’s decision to fire workers who didn’t comply with the organization’s vaccine mandate, a total of 175 former employees out of 35,000 who work across 15 hospitals and 800 health care facilities. Some readers took issue with the way we framed the story, arguing that the vaccine mandate has, in fact, been a successful policy for the Novant Health system (FWIW, we agree!).

“Important when presenting these headlines to again point out the vast majority of healthcare workers are vaccinated,” wrote Facebook commenter Liz Michele.

“Et tu, indyweek? This framing is ridiculous. The real story is that was 175 out of 35,000 and that these mandates are highly successful,” wrote Mike Babyak on Twitter.

Other commenters had different thoughts about the layoffs.

“I hate to see a healthcare career wasted over refusal to get vaccinated but the mandates are critical to protecting patients and staff,” wrote Facebook commenter Jasmine Ess GrrArrow.

“Most large healthcare companies have had vaccination requirements for years, including my own,” replied commenter Mark Ellis. “This shouldn’t be any different, and doesn’t need to be.”

“garbage. pro vax but pro freedom too. These are the same people regarded as “heroes” 12 months ago. Disgraceful,” wrote Facebook commenter MJ Hyde.

“‘Heros’ put the lives of others before their selfishness and silly ideals of ‘freedom.’ Those fired were never heros they are the opposite. Good riddance to them every one,” replied commenter Renee Deininger Addison.

We also wrote about Chapel Hill officials’ enthusiasm for the Rosemary Street Redevelopment Project and its nifty new parking deck, but it’s not just a parking deck—it is, actually, so much more.

Facebook commenter Scot Dunlap takes a swing at what these officials are really thinking:

“Now that we’ve gotten rid of all the mom and pop and locally owned businesses, we can really focus on building the local economy with this here parking deck. Chapel Hill has for years now wanted to become more like Raleigh by getting rid of the local college bar & restaurants, banning locally owned businesses and moving towards a more cookie-cutter feel, which has worked well for towns like Charlotte and Atlanta. National chains and condos that look alike will help make Chapel Hill stand out and with increased tax revenue, make it a place people want to visit.”

Ouch.

