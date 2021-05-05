Backtalk: How 'Bout Them Apples?

We wrote about Apple’s big announcement, last week, that it’s bringing a $1 billion investment, including 3,000 jobs paying wages of $187,000, to the Triangle. Our readers are worried about what this will do to the local real estate market, which is already tough for first time buyers and the non-wealthy.

“I’m all for high paying jobs but I think we need a plan in place to ensure affordable quality housing for those NOT making $187k,” wrote Facebook commenter DANA VAUGHN. “I don’t want to read about the great Wake County exodus in a decade or two due to unaffordability like California today.”

“We are already heading that way - prices in the Triangle keep going up with no end in sight,” replied commenter SARA FELSEN. “While it is likely not a big deal for the tech folks for every- one else it is really difficult to find housing. Not to mention we have no public transport in place so 40 will just get worse. I am all for high paying jobs but I don’t want this area to become a Seattle where the only people who can afford to live there are the tech people.”

We spoke to some experts this week about how the state enticed Apple to RTP and what we’ll get back in return. Check out Leigh Tauss’s story.

And, if you have kids, you may consider getting some Nuggets, according to the feedback we got from our readers—and we’re not talking about the ones from McDonald’s.

“We have two and our kids LOVE them!” wrote Facebook commenter NATASHA COLLINS of the modular children’s couches, whose creators we profiled in our cover story last week. “They have especially come in handy on those bad weather days.”

“I have a 4 yo 2 yo they love the nugget,” wrote Twitter commenter LT. J.T. MARSH. “They intuitively understand it and it really meets their desires to jump/play/fall/place to read. It really is more than the sum of its parts.”