Backtalk: As useful as Karen's anti-vaxxer video on Youtube

Last week for the web, Leigh Tauss wrote about Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson’s report on how the state’s teachers are “indoctrinating” students in the classroom. Tauss described the report, which largely crowdsourced online testimonies from disgruntled parents, in the starkest of terms and her story leads one to the only conclusion that Robinson isn’t much of a fan of public school teachers. Our readers had thoughts.

“I’m not sure how Mr. Robinson navigated the education system if this is what he thinks qualifies as a research paper,” wrote Facebook commenter Kelly Wainaina.

“An anonymous online form with no verification or follow-up. As useful as a Karen’s anti-vaxxer video on YouTube,” wrote commenter Rob Ridings.

“One more example of GQP gaslighting,” wrote commeter Kathryn Welch.

We also wrote for the web last week about a bill that passed in the Senate, and now heads to Governor Cooper’s desk, that opponents call an “anti-protest” bill. Some readers support the bill.

“Physically assaulting police, destroying property, or inciting others to do so are what the bill mentions. That’s rioting, not protesting,” wrote Facebook commenter Christopher Boyce.

“Aren’t all of those already illegal? Aren’t all of those reasons already used, even when unfounded, to declare a protest illegal and quash constitutionally protected rights?,” responded commenter Josh Reed.

“It is easy to identify Republican legislation by asking yourself one question: Does this law already exist?,” responded commenter D Ryan Anderson to both.

“If it does, you are probably looking at a GOP law designed to pander to their base. It actually even works on large national policy too. Republican healthcare plan? It already exists. It is our current healthcare system. Republican minimum wage? It’s the current minimum wage.”

Finally, writer Thomasi McDonald wrote about Durham’s welcoming refugees from Afghanistan to the Bull City this month. Comments from some readers show a city divided.

“We don’t take care of our own and bus in more,” wrote commenter Angelique Bullock.

“Hope they like condos,” joked commenter Jonas Carattini.

