Backtalk: I do agree on the legalizing of marijuana though

Last week, Leigh Tauss wrote about North Carolina and how it’s the worst state to work in the nation, according to a study from the nonprofit Oxfam. That makes sense, as our $7.25 minimum wage, poor unemployment benefits system, and lack of worker protections truly does make it hard out there for the working man (or woman). Hoo boy, did our readers have thoughts.

From reader Jennifer Sofo:

“Your opinion is interesting. As a lifelong former resident of NJ, where unions are prevalent, property taxes astronomical, over population for a variety of reasons including safe haven sanctuary cities, toll roads everywhere, criminal car insurance prices and horrible infrastructure- something NJ has been working on with Fed money and increased toll roads/gas taxes for decades (to 0 change). NC is very appealing for those middle class families seeking affordable housing with low property tax, significantly reduced crowds/traffic allowing for much more work/life balance for workers, and more school choice with charter school options if your local school isn’t the right fit for your child’s needs, something unions prohibit. The assumption can only be made your article is meant to highlight the difference between working conditions for those states with government handouts vs those states without. You should due more research and be more objective in your writing or at least more honest in your reporting.”

And from reader Jerry Wojenski:

“Interesting article, however, just because minimum wage is set to the lowest threshold doesn’t mean employers are all paying $7.25/hr. In fact, the labor crunch has inflated wages including in traditionally low paying service industry jobs. Private employers are offering $12/hr wages in order to attract and retain unskilled labor. (I’ve even seen some fast food chains offering signing bonuses.) In our own company, 95% of the workforce makes at least $15/hr, has access to health care benefits, parental leave, and student loan repayment assistance. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago. Just because the State doesn’t force employers to offer higher wages or benefits, doesn’t necessarily mean employers are not already offering them. I would argue that OxFam should have used actual wage and benefit data in their ranking, not just State policy, because the reality here may not match policy. I do agree on the legalizing of marijuana though."

