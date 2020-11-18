Balktalk: One Last Grift

× Expand Jade Wilson A sign at a celebration on November 7 shows a cartoon Donald Trump next to the words "You're fired and evicted."

Last week, Eric Ginsburg wrote about how local Republican leaders reacted to Donald Trump’s delusional meltdown after he lost the election to Joe Biden. Some appeared eager to go down with their Liar in Chief. Readers responded:

“One last grift on the way out,” wrote Facebook user JIM LEVIS. “They know they’ve lost. They just want to undermine the new administration while bilking their donors.”

“This veteran doesn’t find that very patriotic on their part, and it doesn’t make me feel patriotic; [it] makes me feel a fool, like I was lied to,” responded ROBIN CUBBON.

We also learned that WUNC’s The State of Things would be discontinuing broadcast after more than two decades on air following the retirement of host Frank Stasio.

“I was in a very stressful job some years back,” wrote DANA VAUGHN. “At lunch, I would drive to a nearby park, sit in my car, eat lunch, and listen to The State of Things. Seriously helped me relax, keep my sanity, and lower my stress. Great show that will be missed.”

“I am so disappointed to hear this,” wrote PATRICIA GOODEN. “Please consider a similarly formatted, NC-focused replacement to WUNC programming. Also, perhaps it can be a rally to attract some new supporters and sustainers.”

“As a long time supporter of North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC as a sustainer, I am disappointed that this program that really puts NC issues and guests in the front will be replaced by a national show,” wrote RENEE STRNAD. “The Takeaway is mostly national politics—so the mix of politics with local spin and local stories will be really missed.”

