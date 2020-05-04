COVID-19 Kills Durham County Resident Over the Weekend

COVID-19 killed a Durham County resident over the weekend.

In a statement Sunday, Durham County public health officials described the resident as over the age of 65 with multiple underlying conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from the infection. The victim's name was not made public.

As of May 3, there have been 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Durham County and 24 deaths.

County officials also report that more than 23 percent* of the confirmed cases are the result of outbreaks among patients and staff at five long-term care facilities.

There are 111 confirmed cases at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 57 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, five at the Durham Recovery Response Center, four at the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home, and two at the Hillcrest Convalescent Center.

County health officials did not say if the person who died over the weekend resided in a long-term facility.

Contact staff writer Thomasi McDonald at tmcdonald@indyweek.com. This story has been updated to correct the percentage of cases in long-term facilities.

